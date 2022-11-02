Editor,
What kind of behavior is acceptable by our planning commissioners or other appointed persons at City Hall?
First, Planning Commissioner John Ebneter tells residents they want to keep minorities out of San Mateo and create a gated community during Measure Y’s campaign. More recently, he and Planning Commissioner Seema Patel scoffed at residents and insinuated they were racists for voicing concerns about a historic home being torn down. And now, after one week of silence, Planning Commissioner Adam Nugent finally “explains” without apology why he removed campaign signs for Rob Newsom — a council candidate who happens to be running against Sarah Fields, the candidate endorsed by Nugent.
Nugent didn’t explain when KCBS tried to get a comment from him. Or when asked by a councilmember. He only explained once KCBS ran their story. He says the signs were placed improperly, yet, chose to leave other signs up in that location. Candidate Sarah Fields has not condemned Nugent’s behavior.
This is really the last straw. We are tired of Councilmember Amourence Lee’s North Central brand of toxic politics trickling throughout our city. First, Adam Loraine is sent from North Central to run for a council seat in District 5. Now, North Central’s Nugent protests that he isn’t tampering with this winner-takes-all election.
Commissioner Nugent, or whoever crafted his statement, insults our collective intelligence with the levels of manure they’re trying to bury his misdeeds with. It’s time for a clean house. It is time to remove Adam Nugent from his appointed position.
Lisa Taner
San Mateo
