Bohannon’s Measure R is running a shameful campaign claiming to be about affordable housing and supporting the San Mateo community. However, Measure R is a ruse that allows developers (Bohannon, Prometheus, etc.) to pay in-lieu fees rather than build affordable units: under Measure R developers never have to build a single affordable unit as part of their own developments. Measure R allows unlimited heights and densities so why not build affordable units within the project?
A recent New York Times article states, “Mr. (David D.) Bohannon became one of the biggest developers of whites-only housing throughout the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-20th century, with significant responsibility for the segregated landscape that persists.” Building affordable units within a project is one way to encourage integration and advance our diversification, addressing those historic mistakes.
Current in-lieu fees fall far short of the money needed to build affordable units but paying even higher in-lieu fees is the cheapest and most expeditious way a developer can rid themselves of the affordability requirement. Is that their goal here?
While Bohannon’s website touts “our commitment to community,” Bohannon’s Measure R clearly shows lack of commitment to provide affordable housing in our community. Measure R is a disgraceful attempt to realize profits under the guise of creating affordable housing.
L. Maley
San Mateo
