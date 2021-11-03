Editor,
Money is ruining our democracy as it infiltrates our political system. As corporations, foreign nations (i.e. Russian mafia, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Turkey and more) use every insidious way to pump money to politicians to corrupt not only our voting process but also constantly campaigning with lies in all forms of media to push their agendas and dividing our citizens from each other (divide and conquer).
From restricting voters rights, which is not only a citizens right but also a human right. To the use of gerrymandering and voter repression, which is used to steal power away from poor people and people of color. The rich and powerful and their paid puppets want to pick their voters, instead of a democratic vote in which the voters pick their representation.
Publicly-financed election campaigning should be the only way that money is involved in our politics. Because the corruption of the existing system and use of dark-money pouring into our election campaigns has proven itself to be against the ideals of American democracy as evidenced in our last election results denial.
The American people (and all people) deserve honest representation in government, as a solemn trust. All our politicians should be paid at the best scale comparable to the private sector because we, the people, deserve the best. Then, there wouldn’t be a need for greedy corruption, and if corruption is found it should be punished with a very stiff prison sentence (not as a white-collar crime).
Michael Manely
San Mateo
