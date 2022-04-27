Editor,
How much do you know about where your chicken comes from? A few weeks ago, I knew very little about where my meat came from until I saw an opinion video in my AP Government class from The New York Times.
I never thought about circumstances surrounding industrial raised chicken and the many consequences that follow it. The video and article, “See the True Cost of Your Cheap Chicken” from the New York Times clearly outlines the consequences of industrial raised chicken and the abuse that chicken must endure before being killed and sold at many grocery stores around the United States. These chickens are kept in such small spaces and frequently burned by the ammonium that is sprayed on them to kill bacteria. Many chickens die from stress-induced heart attacks caused by these extenuating conditions. Beyond the animal abuse and moral dilemma of industrial raised chicken there are also environmental consequences surrounding industrialized meat. While it can be difficult to stop eating chicken completely, it is much more manageable to start buying pasture-raised chicken at the grocery store rather than purchasing the cheapest option as well as making sure that stores carry pasture raised chicken.
It’s time to take the next steps in animal rights and ensure that no animals are being abused in the process of putting meat on your table.
Lexi Kolb
San Mateo
