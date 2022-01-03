Editor,

Thank you Greg Wilson for an encouraging column on leisurely travel by rail, based on Greg’s and his wife’s recent trip to the Pacific Northwest in a sleeper compartment on Amtrak’s Coast Starlight Train (Dec. 24, 2021 column).

Through all our actions, let’s support ongoing public financing of alternative vacation and holiday travel modes, such as interstate and regional rail. Let’s help others recognize the importance of protecting and preserving rail transit in all forms. Let’s not lose an important part of American history and migration.

For me, if it wasn’t for a cross-country Amtrak train ride when I was a kid from Indiana lucky enough to be enjoying traveling with his parents to a convention my Dad was attending in San Francisco, I would never have experienced San Francisco at an impressionable age. Needless to say, I fell in love with the city and headed west to settle, as soon as I finished college.

Please encourage others to support recreational trains’ value as safe and relaxing travel alternatives. Let us give thanks for adequate federal funding for cross-country rail as we look forward to the future. And thanks again to Greg for awakening a happy childhood memory that helped shape me and my future.

Doug Handerson

San Mateo

