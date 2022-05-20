Editor,
I was surprised that you have endorsed Christina Corpus for sheriff over Carlos Bolanos. I was even more disappointed the next day, reading your endorsement of Mark Church over David Pollack for elections officer, assessor, etc.
Reading the endorsement for Mr. Church, replacing his name with that of Sheriff Bolanos and replacing Pollack’s name with Ms. Corpus, the same arguments you use to support Church apply to Bolanos. Innovation, friendly and helpful. Possible reports of bad morale at times but the department running smoothly and in no need of change at the top. The challenger may have some interesting ideas but nothing fundamental, with no suggestions on how the department can be run better rather than hiring capable people, as is already the case.
Sheriff Bolanos has decades of experience, including outreach to the diverse community. I doubt many others have done as much for crime prevention, starting with our youth by supporting the Police Athletic League as Redwood City Chief and the Sheriff’s Athletic League. Do you know that the Sheriff's Activities League will remove gang tattoos from youth ready to leave that life? We’ve been reading of major arrests recently, but they occur daily.
I have read vague charges of lack of transparency but no evidence.
Carlos is a proven leader and exemplary public servant. Christina may be as well, but without the experience and resources, connections and skill that comes with it. This is not the time for change just for the sake of change.
Beverly May
Belmont
