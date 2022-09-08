Regarding the story, “New housing at train station” in the Sept. 6 edition of the Daily Journal, I think it’s preposterous that out of 191 planned units only 16 units will be for very low income people. This will do very little for the people who really need housing.
Of all the recent units built, both at Bay Meadows race track and the former Kmart property all of the rents are in the $3,000 area. I don’t understand how you ever expect to get people housed with so few going to low income people. I assume this is the minimal number that the state requires. Why can’t the city insist on more units for low income?
