Editor,
One of the most important issues facing Redwood City residents is whether to allow the filling in of the 1,400 acres of Baylands, known as the Cargill salt ponds. The two candidates for District 1 of Redwood City Council, Jeff Gee and Nancy Radcliffe, have drastically different plans regarding this situation.
Given Jeff Gee’s pro-development record during the eight years he was on the City Council, he is someone who would most likely approve extensive development on the Bay. Thus, voting for Gee would be voting for the ultimate destruction of our Baylands, which seclude carbon dioxide and serve as valuable habitats for wildlife.
On the other hand, Nancy Radcliffe, who is endorsed by the Sierra Club, would ensure the protection of the Cargill salt ponds. Therefore, to safeguard our Baylands, vote for Nancy Radcliffe.
Zoe Byun
Redwood Shores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.