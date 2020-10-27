Editor,
I was recently subjected to a flurry of political Facebook ads which quoted the Daily Journal extensively about the San Mateo City Council race (example: https://www.facebook.com/101074644848219/posts/180132276942455/).
These ads were reinforced with a mailer containing the same quotes and Daily Journal attribution.
You can imagine my confusion when my research revealed that this candidate was not, in fact, endorsed by the Daily Journal. Instead, the paper’s editors simply said a few polite things about the candidate, as they tend to do for those they interview but don’t endorse.
It is obvious that the intention of these ads is to deceive San Mateo voters about which candidate this paper has endorsed.
Lisa Diaz Nash should cease running these misleading ads immediately and publicly apologize to the Daily Journal for misusing their name. This kind of willful deception has no place in our city’s elections.
Let’s make this very clear: The San Mateo Daily Journal endorsed Amourence Lee and Diane Papan for San Mateo City Council (https://www.smdailyjournal.com/opinion/editorials/editorial-lee-and-papan-for-san-mateo-city-council/article_aca089e6-0e83-11eb-9e1f-27583d6e3db0.html).
Jonathan New
San Mateo
