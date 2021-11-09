Editor,
In regards to Mark Simon’s Nov. 4 column, Belmont Mayor Charles Stone is accused of political meddling in the county Board of Supervisors’ redistricting process. The District Lines Advisory Commission was established to put a nonpartisan process in place for ensuring our diverse communities are more fully represented. Simon only increases suspicions that Stone is systematically attempting to manipulate the process to help his own political ambitions without giving him the opportunity to deny this slanderous claim.
As a veteran politician, Stone knows better than to lobby the commission and then strong arm the supervisors to tip the scales in his personal favor. I call on Simon to retract this baseless rumor.
David Pollack
San Carlos
