I read your Sept. 8 article about the two candidates running for the San Mateo County Community College District board open seat. I took particular note of the derogatory comments from one of the candidates about Chancellor Ron Galatolo and some of the board members at the time.
In this country, a person is innocent until proven guilty. This includes Chancellor Galatolo. The rush to judgment by so many against him is disturbing on many levels. Those running for office, any office, need to be aware that the things they say have consequences for those they target and for themselves. To my knowledge, Chancellor Galatolo has not been found guilty of anything. There will be a trial and the DA will need to prove his case. I look forward to hearing the chancellor’s defense to the charges. Having worked with him for 15 years, I know him to be a good man who always had the interest of students foremost in his mind. Always.
I hope that those running for office can resist the temptation to make irresponsible comments about someone who has not been found guilty of anything. You are running for office. Be responsible. You will be taking an oath to protect and defend the constitutions of the United States and California. Read them both and think twice before making presumptuous and irresponsible aspersions against someone who is innocent until proven otherwise.
