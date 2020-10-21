Editor,
I’m writing to add my endorsement for Lisa Diaz Nash for San Mateo City Council. I first met Lisa several years ago at the San Mateo City Services Academy. Since then I’ve observed her management capabilities during San Mateo and neighborhood events. What has impressed me so, beyond her truly admirable professional qualifications, is her knowledge of important civic issues and her desire to work on real solutions. She listens to various viewpoints, and treats everyone with her full attention, courtesy and respect. I think we are very fortunate to have a candidate like Lisa running for City Council and I believe she would be a very valuable addition to San Mateo government.
Linda MacDonald
San Mateo
(1) comment
another reason to vote for Ms. Lisa Diaz Nash is because she in not Ms. Amourence Lee. That is the biggest reason to vote for her and the only one you will need this year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.