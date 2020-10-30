Editor,
As a San Mateo business owner, I support Amourence (Amo) Lee for City Council. I’ve gotten to know her over the past year and feel that she will do a great job. We’ve had informative conversations about housing, transit and business development. She has solid long-term ideas and is also right there when someone needs help.
When a disabled woman was being evicted from her apartment in the midst of this pandemic, Amo responded immediately. When I asked the city to raise the Rainbow Flag for Pride month, Amo led in making that happen. As she and I looked at 25th Avenue and the empty storefronts partially caused by the pandemic, she stood ready to work to revitalize our neighborhood.
While I’m thrilled she is among three candidates for two council seats, I am disheartened by the level of racism from people who oppose her. The language used in online comments included invectives that reminded me of language used against Jewish people during the Holocaust. When I pointed out that as a gay Jewish man that his words carried very racist implications he said he didn’t give a “red cent about what my people think.” Others have written that somehow Amo is an “outsider” despite her having lived here for 11 years. Others have tried to tie her to Antifa and decry her support for a Black Lives Matter rally.
I hope the people of San Mateo will look at each candidate’s history, public service, their positions, endorsements and vote for whomever best matches their aspirations for the city. I also hope that all the candidates and the people of San Mateo will stand up to bullies and racists and clearly say that there is no room for hate: “Not In Our Town.”
Craig Wiesner
San Mateo
