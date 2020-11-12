Editor,
So I’ve just finished reading a very fine and obviously carefully thought out guest perspective from former DJ reporter and current city of San Mateo communications manager Samantha Weigel regarding her struggles with identifying as an American. Then I cast my eyes to the right where I find the always riveting opinions of columnist Sue Lempert discussing her Monday morning quarterbacking of the recent local elections.
And just when I thought, “this looks like a good day, two very nicely written articles on two interesting subjects,” I cast my eyes downward and start reading the letter to the editor section and its this David Usher character waxing poetic about his take on the recently held public forum regarding the county supervisors apparent cold (to Mr. Usher at least) response to the “heart-rending personal ... devastation” some of the speakers at the forum spoke about regarding their interaction with ICE (“San Mateo County’s cooperation with ICE” in the Monday, Nov. 9, Daily Journal).
Now, just when I said to myself, “OK, let’s let this bleeding heart get something off his chest, after all, it is a First Amendment right,” Mr. Usher goes postal and compares ICE’s incarceration of illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds as atrocious as the Nazis imprisonment, torture and execution of Jews during the Holocaust. And then in a monumental pivot Mr. Usher invokes Black Lives Matter as an ending to his gibberish and chastises San Mateans as a whole, racists.
To Mr. Usher, I am a lifelong San Matean, born, schooled and work(ed) here. Don’t even think of making me feel guilty about your personal hangups when it comes to ICE and especially calling out the great citizens of San Mateo as racists.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
