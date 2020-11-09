Editor,
As required by state law, for the third consecutive year, county supervisors recently held a public forum to hear comments about Sheriff Bolanos’ practice of voluntarily handing over released prisoners to ICE (“County looks at ties to ICE” in the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 edition of the Daily Journal).
Roughly 70 people spoke, some with heart-rending personal testimony of the devastation they have suffered. The supervisors were unmoved. They might have listened to those who spoke, but they evidently heard nothing. Sure, they can tick the box that says they have held their legally required public forum, nothing more than a farce of political theater, but they and Sheriff Bolanos obviously have no intention of changing their shameful practice, even though they know what happens to people handed over to ICE whose outrages are well and undeniably documented. Other counties in the Bay Area refuse to collaborate with ICE, but Sheriff Bolanos happily continues to do so. This is shaming to all of us who call San Mateo home.
Following World War II, the Nuremberg Trials ruled that those who handed Jews over to the Nazis, knowing they would be sent to death camps, were as guilty of those crimes as the Nazis themselves. Likewise, Sheriff Bolanos and our elected county supervisors share equal responsibility for the suffering, torture and death of those they voluntarily hand over to ICE. And we, members of the public, also share in that guilt if we divert our eyes and pretend that we don’t know what is happening in our name. Black Lives Matter in San Mateo? I don’t think so.
David Usher
San Mateo
