Dozens of speakers, eager to see the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office fully sever its ties with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tuned into a virtual discussion Tuesday for a mandatory update on the extent to which inmate information is shared between the agencies.
In light of a state law that took effect in 2018 and restricted local law enforcement agencies’ ability to respond to the federal agency’s requests for information on inmates, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said officials have been monitoring the department’s policies to ensure they are within the new laws and maintain public safety.
Acknowledging Senate Bill 54, also known as the California Values Act, has not significantly altered the standard procedures of the Sheriff’s Office, Bolanos said his office does release information to the federal immigration agency for individuals convicted of serious or violent crimes and in specific instances as outlined by the law when a misdemeanor would qualify.
“Public safety and building relationships with the community are still my top priorities,” said Bolanos, noting the department only responds to inquiries from ICE and does not self report.
Between September of last year to September 2020, ICE made 331 requests for inmate information. During that time, 21 inmates of the 11,231 individuals arrested were released to ICE. Bolanos noted requests and releases were down 50% compared to last year when the Sheriff’s Office received 610 requests for notification of inmate release dates and 46 inmates were released to the agency.
Sheriff’s Capt. Alma Zamora, who oversees the corrections division, added the passage of Assembly Bill 2792, or the Truth Act, had the greatest impact on the county’s correctional facilities because the Sheriff’s Office was required to notify inmates of the federal immigration agency’s requests to interview them and also that the interviews are voluntary. AB 2792 also requires agencies to let inmates and their attorneys know if the agency requests information on their release dates or a transfer of custody.
She explained the Sheriff’s Office does not enforce federal immigration law, hold anyone past their release date or ask individuals about their immigration status, and added the federal agency does not access any of the information it requests from the Sheriff’s Office equipment and does not have any workspace at the department’s facilities.
Krsna Avila, an attorney with the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, noted the county did not have to provide any inmate information to ICE, calling any cooperation between the agencies voluntary.
“The law is clear that though there are criminal exceptions that allow for cooperation with ICE in some situations, SB 54 is the floor and not the ceiling. … Any help by the San Mateo [County] Sheriff’s Office is purely voluntary and it is not mandated at all by SB 54,” said Avila, a formerly undocumented resident himself.
San Francisco, Marin, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties have all adopted policies to fully end inmate transfers with ICE, said Avila, because navigating which crimes qualify for deportation under the Values Act is complicated, and leaves counties vulnerable to litigation.
Supervisors requested additional information about the types of crimes which led to the 21 handovers, to which Zamora said she would provide the inmate information following the meeting. They had expected to receive detailed information about the incidents during the meeting, said board President Warren Slocum.
Supervisor Dave Pine shared sympathy for the many stories told by residents about their interactions with the nation’s immigration system but said he was not prepared to end ties with the federal agencies out of concern for the victims of violent or serious crimes.
“I’m not sure what I would tell the family members that were affected. I’m stuck on that. I know it’s not what people want to hear,” said Pine.
Similarly, Supervisor Don Horsley was also not willing to suggest the Sheriff’s Office no longer turn over inmates. The former sheriff applauded the agency’s rehabilitation program and noted the county provides funding for legal counsel for immigrants.
“I’m not particularly sympathetic to someone who is in this country and commits a serious violent crime so I’m not willing to ask the sheriff to change his policy,” said Horsley, noting the Sheriff’s Office does not cooperate with ICE in most cases and only does so in special circumstances.
Alternatively, Supervisor David Canepa noted strong opposition to any cooperation with ICE and said the agency should not be in the county whether working with law enforcement or independently.
“San Mateo County is a safe place to live and work. … I just don’t think we need ICE here,” said Canepa. “Especially with what we’re seeing in the northern part of the county, with folks being rounded up … on the streets of Daly City, there is grave concern of what’s happening in my community, the community where I live. I just don’t think we need ICE.”
Slocum expressed support for varying points made by other supervisors but concurred especially with those made by Canepa that ICE is not needed in the county. He requested greater “low key” studies be conducted into the issue to guide the county on how to move forward.
Ultimately, County Manager Mike Callagy said, the decision on whether to cooperate with ICE by turning over undocumented residents who’ve committed a violent crime is up to the sheriff as an elected official. Callagy agreed to begin dialogue with the sheriff about which crimes could be removed from the list to later discuss with supervisors.
Go ahead and don't cooperate with ICE and Federal authorities, ICE will just go into the neighborhoods were these criminals live and pick them up them up and any other collateral person who is at the scene and in the country illegally. We have come to learn that local law enforcement cares more for those in our country illegally than they do for the safety of it's citizens. Remember, if you want to report people in the country illegally, don't call local police or the local Sherriff , they are useless, Call ICE directly at 1-866-347-2423. We can either remove these criminals in our country illegally the hard way or the easy way, either way, they are going to be removed.
