Editor,
As a current visitor in El Salvador, I was struck by yet another example of Democrat Party leadership hypocrisy, all the way down here.
Leaving the local politics to the Salvadorans, I was chuckling when reading the local newspaper’s comments by VP Harris’ condemning the removal of judges by the Salvadoran President Bukele. According to Harris, and I quote, “An independent judiciary is critical to a healthy democracy.” So it is perfectly OK for her party to stack the Supreme Court which would have the effect of ensuring outcomes that favor the Democrats but an action by a foreign president with the same objectives is suddenly undemocratic. Does anyone notice the irony? What if President Bukele wrote a protesting column in the New York Times condemning stacking the court? Any wonder why the United States is often viewed as not walking the talk?
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
