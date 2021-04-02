Editor,
Only someone who has completely swallowed the myth of Trump could write “The Trump COVID-19 vaccine” (letter to the editor in the March 3 edition of the Daily Journal). To be clear, there is no Trump vaccine. Repeating it over and over doesn’t make it so. Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to be approved and was not even a part of Operation Warp Speed. Trump chose to play politics with a pandemic, letting state’s fend for themselves and compete for precious PPE, and repeatedly encouraged rebellion against (Dem) states (Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, etc.) that tried to do what was necessary to protect their citizens in a public health crisis.
This complete failure to inform the public about how to protect themselves from getting infected, provide PPE to aid in this effort, and encourage people to use it has resulted in over 31 million Americans infected and 565,237 dead and counting. The United States is eighth worst in cases per capita and 14th worst in deaths per capita, in spite of the successful development of two vaccines in record time.
How can the Trump administration be considered anything other than a complete and total failure in its COVID response? Now that we have real and competent leadership in the White House, the pace of vaccinations has tripled from the best of the Trump response, and we are actually “rounding the turn” in recovering from this pandemic. It’s incredible to me that so many still believe Don the Con when it’s abundantly clear the emperor has no clothes!
R. Frink
San Carlos
