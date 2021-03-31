Editor,
Thank God for President Trump and his “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine research program that developed the “Trump COVID-19 Vaccine” in only eight months — a medical miracle. President Trump solved the COVID-19 pandemic in only eight months and rolled out vaccine shots into arms in December 2020. Prior to Trump’s COVID-19 vaccine the fastest turnaround for a new vaccine — from research and development to clinical trials to regulatory approval — was in the 1960s, for the mumps, and took four years. Also, the Trump COVID-19 vaccine is miraculous because there has never been a coronavirus vaccine before Trump’s vaccine. Under Operation Warp Speed, research on vaccine development — including new science using messenger RNA to train the immune system to block a virus — was turbocharged by Trump and billions in federal investment to insulate six vaccine makers from financial risk. It worked, and by December, Trump granted emergency-use authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with Johnson and Johnson a month later.
When Trump left office on Jan. 20, 2021, Trump had vaccinated approximately 20 million American’s with his life-saving “Trump COVID-19 Vaccine” — Biden just needs to continue Trump’s miracle. Thank you President Trump for saving America!
Mike Brown
Burlingame
