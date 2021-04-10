Editor,

I need to respond to the Mike Brown letter “The Trump COVID vaccine” in the Wednesday, March 31, edition and the Michael Oberg letter “Trump’s mismanage of the vaccine rollout,” in the Wednesday, April 7, edition.

Mr. Brown and Mr. Oberg, these are the fact about the vaccine roll out before President Trump was out of office. Dec. 11, FDA issued emergency use authorization for Pfizer vaccine. Dec. 18, FDA did the same for Moderna vaccine. Dec. 21, President-elect Biden received his first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Dec. 29, Vice President-elect Harris received her first dose of Moderna vaccine.

U.S. vaccinations in December 2020 were 2.8 million and in January 2021 there were 28 million. On Jan. 20, President Biden was sworn in as president.

Mr. Oberg is wrong on his stated facts: “In fact, vaccines weren’t approved and ready for distribution until … Trump was out of office.” And “where does Brown get that vaccines were given out in December 2020, and that Americans received the vaccine by the time Trump was … out of office.”

Those are the facts. Just the facts.

Philip Lee Hage

Woodside

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Terence Y
Terence Y

Thank you for the facts, Mr. Hage. Those of us who read Mr. Oberg’s letters know outright lies, fake news, and hypocrisy are a mainstay in his correspondence. I’m surprised anti-Trump commenters that usually populate the DJ have not made any comments. Oh wait, I’m not sure they can handle facts, even though those facts are from their favorite news sources.

Report Add Reply
Tafhdyd
Tafhdyd

Terence,

Congratulations on April's funniest comment so far. A Trump supporter talking about facts, ROTFLMAO.

Report Add Reply
edkahl
edkahl

Thank you for putting the facts straight. If Trump hadn't of created the WARP speed program to build manufacturing facilities to make the vaccines before they were proven, many more people would have died waiting for a vaccine.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription