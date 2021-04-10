Editor,
I need to respond to the Mike Brown letter “The Trump COVID vaccine” in the Wednesday, March 31, edition and the Michael Oberg letter “Trump’s mismanage of the vaccine rollout,” in the Wednesday, April 7, edition.
Mr. Brown and Mr. Oberg, these are the fact about the vaccine roll out before President Trump was out of office. Dec. 11, FDA issued emergency use authorization for Pfizer vaccine. Dec. 18, FDA did the same for Moderna vaccine. Dec. 21, President-elect Biden received his first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Dec. 29, Vice President-elect Harris received her first dose of Moderna vaccine.
U.S. vaccinations in December 2020 were 2.8 million and in January 2021 there were 28 million. On Jan. 20, President Biden was sworn in as president.
Mr. Oberg is wrong on his stated facts: “In fact, vaccines weren’t approved and ready for distribution until … Trump was out of office.” And “where does Brown get that vaccines were given out in December 2020, and that Americans received the vaccine by the time Trump was … out of office.”
Those are the facts. Just the facts.
Philip Lee Hage
Woodside
(3) comments
Thank you for the facts, Mr. Hage. Those of us who read Mr. Oberg’s letters know outright lies, fake news, and hypocrisy are a mainstay in his correspondence. I’m surprised anti-Trump commenters that usually populate the DJ have not made any comments. Oh wait, I’m not sure they can handle facts, even though those facts are from their favorite news sources.
Terence,
Congratulations on April's funniest comment so far. A Trump supporter talking about facts, ROTFLMAO.
Thank you for putting the facts straight. If Trump hadn't of created the WARP speed program to build manufacturing facilities to make the vaccines before they were proven, many more people would have died waiting for a vaccine.
