Editor,
Thank God for President Biden, who quickly cleaned up Trump’s mess with the COVID vaccine rollout at “Warp Speed.”
Trump first denied that the coronavirus was real, calling it a hoax. He lied and said it would go away by itself. He hired unqualified people to be in charge of a task force for the pandemic, who sent out confusing information and misinformation. Trump did not “solve the COVID-19 pandemic in only eight months”, as Mike Brown claims in his letter ‘The Trump COVID-19 vaccine” on Wednesday, March 31.
I don’t know what planet Mike Brown is living on, but the pandemic is still going on. Also, Trump had nothing to do with the vaccine development. In fact, the vaccines weren’t approved and ready for distribution until after the election and after Trump was out of office. Where does Brown get that the vaccines were given out in December 2020, and that 20 million Americans received the vaccine by the time Trump was voted out of office? All of that is not true, no matter how hard Brown tries to rewrite history and spin things his way. Under Trump, more than 500,000 Americans died and millions were sick or hospitalized. Thank you President Biden for saving America!
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.