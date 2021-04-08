Editor,
R. Frink should have done his research instead of regurgitating false information (“COVID vaccine” letter to the editor in the April 2 edition of the Daily Journal).
Donald Trump facilitated Operation Warp Speed utilizing BARDA, FDA, HHS, DOD and Homeland Security in working with biotechnology companies, some in San Mateo County, to develop vaccines and drugs to combat the coronavirus and related patients hospitalized with pneumonia.
It is doubtful that any other president without a business background and the ability to challenge companies would have accomplished as much in as short of period of time.
R. Perotti
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.