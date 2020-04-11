Editor,
How many members of our military have contracted COVID-19?
What safeguards and protection are available to all of our military?
The president has stated he inherited a broken pandemic protection program from previous administrations.
If this is true after more than three years what has this administration achieved to remedy this situation?
Jerry Emanuel
San Carlos
