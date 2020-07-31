Editor,
County Manager Mike Callagy is correct when he says that closing county businesses is unwarranted (“Closure countdown begins” in the July 30 edition of the Daily Journal).
Many businesses have invested significant economic and temporal resources to create safe environments for us to shop and eat. Now, in no fault of their own, they will be forced to close and some will never reopen. The governor continues to penalize all due to the poor behavior of a few based on arbitrary data. As a physician, I have sent multiple emails to the county’s health officer, Dr. Morrow, and his counterpart at the state asking them to send me any vetted studies showing that it is any more dangerous to eat indoors than outdoors when social distancing is maintained. No response from either.
COVID-19 should certainly be taken seriously and we should all follow CDC guidelines but this current step backwards is not likely to save any lives but it will certainly increase our homeless population. What is not clear is what the consequences would be if Mr. Callagy and the city councils sent a joint letter to the governor thanking him for his recommendations but that we have elected to pursue our current course.
Steven Howard, MD
Redwood City
