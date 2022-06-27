Editor,
Regarding the story, “Group presses Peninsula Humane Society over euthanasia” in the June 16 edition of the Daily Journal, the article states that PHS’s euthanasia rates have decreased since the 1970s. This is true for every public shelter in the nation so it hardly makes PHS unique.
What has not changed is the way behavioral assessments are done. Staff are holding on to outdated methods that research has shown are invalid in determining the animals true temperament. Fluffy, abandoned and chained to a tree, was “assessed” at the height of his fear and stress, while afflicted with a swollen muzzle and in a malnourished state. It is unsurprising he might initially growl at dogs and stiffen around food while also being described as friendly. Killing Fluffy at the speed PHS did, under these conditions, is nothing short of inhumane, and is a regular occurence.
The three to four individuals overseeing assessments for close to 20 years must be reassigned. Likewise, PHS does not adhere to the industry standard of getting every dog out of the kennel daily which recognizes that animals rapidly deteriorate when isolated in kennels. There are far too few volunteers to ensure the dogs get out and PHS refuses to adopt the modern practice of play groups for getting large numbers of dogs out at once.
PHS’s gimmick of marketing “100% of healthy and adoptable animals are rehomed” must stop. It is a direct offense to dogs like Fluffy who are simply labeled unadoptable, thus are not included in the 100%.
Chris Guio
El Granada
The letter writer is a board member for Partners in Animal Care & Compassion.
