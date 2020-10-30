Editor,
As a resident of Belmont for decades, I am troubled to learn that City Council candidate Ken Loo is running on the same ticket as Donald Trump. As a Hawaiian/Asian American who has seen an uptick in displays of racism since the 2016 election, I am absolutely appalled that candidate Ken Loo would allow himself to be on the San Mateo County Republican Party slate with Mr. Trump.
Complicating matters, Mr. Loo fails to note this endorsement or his apparent Trump support on his website. He also fails to mention that he has been a guest on Fox News or that he is the former San Francisco Republican Committee vice chair of Political Affairs.
Unlike Mr. Loo, Councilmembers Davina Hurt and Tom McCune have websites that list the interest groups and community members that support them. Even in this divisive time, I hope we can all agree that candidates should, at the very least, be transparent about their endorsements and affiliations. Why isn’t Mr. Loo?
Sue Lempert was not completely wrong in her recent column: local politics are about more than political affiliation. However, at this point, supporting Donald Trump is not about political affiliation; it’s about supporting racism, xenophobia, intolerance and violence. The Belmont I know rejects all those things. Belmont voters deserve to know Mr. Loo is comfortable running on the same ticket as Donald Trump so that they can reject him, as well, and join me in supporting Ms. Hurt and Mr. McCune.
Robin Pang-Maganaris
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.