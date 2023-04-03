With yet another school shooting comes another call for a nationwide ban on assault weapons. As if we magically take away guns, mass murders will cease. From Oklahoma City, in 1995, to Nice, France, in 2016, we have seen countless examples of mass murderers carrying out their plans without a gun.
We have a mental health crisis in this country, not a gun problem. There are millions of responsible gun owners in this country; why should we punish law abiding citizens for the actions of criminals?
We haven’t banned automobiles or alcohol despite the high number of people who die in car accidents and DUI’s every year. We don’t ban fast food or cigarettes despite knowing it leads to heart disease and all the problems associated with it. Why? Because we know the responsibility falls on the operator, not the tool. Until we can all accept that fact, we can’t move forward with conversations about real solutions.
