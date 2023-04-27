Editor,
I’ve lived in San Carlos for over 60 years and have always felt safe in my home, until now. At this time, the biotech industry has nine biotech labs in the planning stages requiring more than 4,300 plus parking spaces. The buildings themselves are up to six stories tall, parking structures eight stories and underground parking two levels deep in some cases. This does not include the Alexandria center for life sciences project, which will be an office R&D lab campus on approximately 25 acres.
