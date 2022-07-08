Editor,
The solution to America’s challenges is equal opportunities, not socialist equal outcomes. Our constitution places the rights of individuals above the right of government, unlike most governments in the world. The hallmark of America is individual freedom. Our capitalistic system has done more to raise living standards in the world than any other system. Our constitution wisely provides checks and balances on the power of our federal government. We have become the greatest country on Earth and the one most people choose to immigrate to.
Americans are also the most giving of people in the world through private charities and foundations, and also have federal, state and local welfare systems that in total spend $8 trillion a year to provide close to a medium income for most recipients. Our biggest danger is that leftist leaders seek to exploit our differences to empower themselves as authoritarian leaders. If history has taught anything it’s that there is no such thing as a benevolent authoritarian government.
Long live America and our constitutional freedoms on this Fourth of July. As Ben Franklin said you have “a democracy if you can keep it.”
Ed Kahl
Woodside
