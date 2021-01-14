Editor,
Matt Grocott used to provide a responsible conservative voice on local issues. But now he’s started writing columns that ignore the local scene. Most recently, he writes that since he wasn’t able to travel to Washington, he attended a pro-Donald Trump rally in Los Gatos. There he saw an act of violence, but he doesn’t even get a police comment, which we’d all expect. So what was the point of this vague pro-Trump column? I felt like I wasted my time reading it.
I know it’s hard for a columnist to find something to write about every week. But there are so many local issues that need to be addressed. I’m always interested in hearing conservative voices on local issues, especially when it comes to fiscal responsibility, law enforcement, business regulations, development and jobs creation. If I want to read a newspaper column about Donald Trump, I can buy a copy of The Wall Street Journal or The New York Times or USA Today — and their columns won’t be vague and pointless, either.
I wish you could find a conservative columnist, preferably a former local politician, who would actually address local issues. To give just one example, I’d be interested in reading about the alleged Brown Act violations in San Mateo. Anyone who reads the Daily Journal can find lots more issues where we’d want to hear various viewpoints, such as how COVID affects small businesses, the future of public transit, development battles, etc.
I want to read a full range conservative, liberal and centrist viewpoints on our local Silicon Valley issues, so I can be a better informed local citizen. Hope that’s something you can provide.
Dan Harper
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.