Every city on the Peninsula was hit hard by the pandemic. Revenue dropped, and even the most well-run cities had to dip into reserves to make the balance sheet work.
In San Mateo, the situation is no different. The city was able to make it through the pandemic with no staff cuts and its management team was creative in using its workers in different ways to ensure there was no job loss and to meet emerging community needs.
The city’s upcoming budget has a $4.7 million deficit, meaning it will have to draw from reserves over the next five years before building it up again. In response, the city is asking for a tax measure that will raise about $4.8 million a year that nearly all residents won’t have to pay. But how?
By increasing the property transfer tax from .5% to 1.5% for any sale over $10 million. Last year, there were six such transactions. These are big-ticket sales made by entities or people who can afford this increase. There may be some concern that it could dissuade interest in doing business in the city, but the current .5%, itself relatively unique, has done very little in this regard.
This is a practical request that the average resident will never pay. And it generates much-needed income for city services and infrastructure. It deserves your support.
