It’s been a rough spring/summer. A pandemic rages uncontrolled across our land. Too many have died while many survivors suffer life-long infirmities. People have lost their jobs and businesses at a rate not seen since the Great Depression. And children from kindergarten through college have lost live education and all the social contacts that come with it. Meanwhile, climate change has upended our weather with uncontrollable fires lit by unprecedented lightning in California. Our firefighters are exhausted and are at their limit with no immediate end in sight while the Bay Area is smothered with horrible unhealthy air. Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast is being decimated by a hurricane.
My thoughts and days were full of foreboding and doom when I turned on the Democratic National Convention. I expected the new online forum to be boring. Instead, I found myself watching non-stop and not taking the breaks I usually take in watching both conventions. But the most amazing thing was at the end I began to feel hopeful that this country could turn around, lick the virus and return to some sense of normalcy if we had a change in leadership. I remember calling my kids to say for the first time in a long time I felt good and hopeful.
***
After watching Trump’s convention, that terrible feeling of gloom and despair returned. He could do it again if enough people in the swing states believed his lies. The only Black U.S. senator Tim Scott told the convention that it was Trump, not Biden, who was the real friend of Black people. Nobody believes it was a pitch for Black voters. Instead, it was for white voters to make them feel better about supporting a racist. Meanwhile, the riots in Kenosha, et al are playing into Trump’s hands. As Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns the better it is for” our side. The head of the police union backed her up by his organization’s endorsement of Trump. And that was the dark theme of the convention. If Democrats win, fear for your lives and the safety of your neighborhoods. Trump’s speech which went on for more than an hour was similar to his campaign rallies. Lie after lie and scapegoating. Replacing immigrants this time, were Joe Biden, China and protesters.
What was worse was his speech was at the White House, his home, he declared. Not the usual site for a political convention and it was just one more affront to the Constitution and the traditions of a democracy. And there were 1,500 people gathered, not social distancing and hardly any wearing masks. This is against all the rules for stopping the pandemic. But Trump wanted a live audience. What a slap in the face to many who wanted a funeral or a wedding with family and friends in attendance but abstained to obey the rules.
***
Unfortunately, there is no longer a Republican Party. It is a party of Trump. And today, many of us, no matter what our politics, are terrified of another four years. And he says he wants 12. He told the convention “The only way they can take this election away from us is if there is a rigged election.” It doesn’t sound as if he can accept defeat or leave office peacefully.
***
In four years, he has done more harm to the country’s security, health and ideals than anyone could have imagined in 2016. I knew he was a creep when I heard him announce on TV (Netflix documentary on the young Trump) that the reason he dumped his first wife was because after a woman has three children he is not interested in sleeping with her. The interviewer, a friend, shocked, said but those are your children.
He is so eager to get the economy going again that he has botched efforts to control what is threatening our economic health. It is not shut downs which are the main cause of lost jobs and lost business but the persistence of the virus which will not go away until we have consistent, scientifically accurate measures to combat it. When the president makes fun of his medical advisers, refuses to wear a mask and encourages a return to normal when it isn’t safe, the virus gets worse no matter how many of us follow the rules. Too many of his supporters don’t.
There were few masks to be seen at the Republican National Convention. It’s enough to make you really sick!
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
