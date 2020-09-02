Editor,
I take issue with Sue Lempert’s opinion column on Aug. 31 (“Which convention made you hopeful?). In describing a speech made by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott at the Republican Convention last week, Ms. Lempert opines: “Nobody believes it was a pitch for Black voters, instead it was for white voters to make them feel better about supporting a racist.”
This statement is extremely divisive. I ask Ms. Lempert, how does your inflammatory statement provide the much-needed healing our nation currently needs?
The speakers at the RNC last week, from all racial backgrounds and beliefs could not be accused of making white voters “feel better about supporting a racist.” Unfortunately, “racist” is a term is overused by politicians and the media without clear evidence.
Ms. Lempert, Donald J. Trump is not a racist, and I will be voting for him along with more than 65 million other voters on Nov. 3.
Ron Drelich
South San Francisco
Sue is just a dried up old liberal. I completely agree with you but don't let it bother you. It will not be the first divisive thing she ever wrote about and it will not be the last. These days, Trump taught us to just punch back hard and stand your ground, it is much more effective.
