Editor,
Sue Lempert asked in her column on Aug. 31, “Which convention made you hopeful?” I can understand why Sue might feel there will be no hope if a Republican is elected two months from now. However, can she really explain why we should have hope if a Democrat wins in November given the tragic plight of American cities run by Democrats?
From Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 of this year, more than 2,200 African Americans have been shot in the city of Chicago ... at least 370 of them died. A city run by Democrats for decades. As bad as it is in Chicago, there are nine other Democrat run cities with a higher per capita murder rate. Where is the hope? African American children are largely the victims of Democrat run cities. They fall prey to drugs, gangs, off the chart teen pregnancy and too many young people dropping out of school. Yet, progressive Democrats want us to believe that police officers are gunning down African Americans with abandon. Well, how many persons have the police shot and killed in Chicago through Aug. 31 of this year? Three.
Where is the Democratic Party compassion Sue mentioned in her column? Economist Thomas Sowell said: “Although the big word on the left is compassion, the big agenda on the left is dependency.” We can see the result of Democrat run cities feeding that dependency. No hope.
Ray Fowler
Redwood City
