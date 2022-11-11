Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

Whenever Veterans Day rolls around, a number of things come to mind. First, I think of my father, who served in the Korean War, and my father-in-law, who served in World War II. Although both were reluctant to discuss their time in the Army, having known both men well, I know that they, like countless others, served their country with honor and distinction. I’m proud of their service, and incredibly grateful that they and so many others have given to this country as members of our armed forces.

I never served, but I certainly gave a lot of thought to military service — voluntary or otherwise — as I approached age 18. How could I not? After all, the Vietnam War had come to an end not long before, and was still very much on people’s minds. Plus, I, like countless other males of that age, had to register for the draft (I believe registration was still required, even though the draft itself was no longer in force). But I had college plans, and so deferred making decisions until after I graduated, at which time I decided that, for me, a job in the civilian sector made more sense than joining one of our armed forces.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription