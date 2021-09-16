In doing research for a magazine story, I was reminded, once again, that all of San Mateo County has the same 650 area code — except Brisbane. This little town of about 4,700 residents remains under the 415 area code.
And so, this is the launch, with all the official fanfare that can be mustered, of the campaign to place Brisbane in the 650 — to restore Brisbanians (Brisbaniacs?) to the warm bosom of its fellow San Mateo County residents, in entirety and perpetuity. Not to mention fully and forever.
It is time to rescue Brisbane from the burdensome yoke of that self-centered city at the northern tip of the Peninsula.
Formally named Brisbane in 1929, it was unincorporated until 1961. Habitually, it was a dumping ground for San Francisco — its garbage and its bad habits, such as gambling and prostitution, which occasionally were run out of the city by self-described reformers who cynically thought they could just export this stuff to San Mateo County, just as they did with their airport and their jail.
Brisbane is slowly working its way through the lengthy and complex process of the Baylands Project, which, not incidentally, will lead to an estimated 1,800-2,200 new residential units. Assuming a modest three persons (and, of course, one dog) at every residence, that means the Brisbane population will increase to as much as 11,300.
It will be a whole new Brisbane. It is the perfect time for the right area code. It is time for Brisbane to step out of the oppressive shadow of 415 and into the bright, glorious sunshine of 650. Free Brisbane!
NO NAME: A recent social media posting by Sheriff’s Capt. Christina Corpus, who is running against incumbent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, made an unusual pitch to would-be contributors. In a posting that appeared under her name, Corpus said, “Did you know that you can donate $99 without appearing on public campaign finance reports? It’s true!”
Indeed, it is. But it is rare for campaigns to encourage anonymity. Most candidates want long lists with tons of names to show support that is wide and deep. This is an example of more being, you know, more.
Corpus’ posting prompted this comment from someone else: “I thought your platform was based on transparency. Why would you push for anonymous donations?”
Someone tagged as nealicordano, apparently not Corpus, responded “It is a fact that anyone working at the sheriff’s office would face retaliation for supporting (Corpus).”
This is not a fact, of course, there being no evidence to support this. It is an opinion. Despite what you may have heard, an opinion is not a fact.
RUST NEVER SLEEPS: Neither does politics. There are very active campaigns underway for two San Mateo County Board of Supervisors seats that will be up for election next year.
And, already, there is much activity underway for 2024, when two more incumbent supervisors – Dave Pine, District 1, and Warren Slocum, District 4 — step off the board due to term limits. Talking about, or being talked about, as possible candidates for the District 1 (San Bruno to portions of San Mateo) seat are Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach. … For the District 4 seat (Redwood City to East Palo Alto), the names being tossed about include Redwood City Councilmembers Alicia Aguirre and Giselle Hale, and former Redwood City councilmember and unsuccessful state Senate candidate Shelly Masur.
UNBEARABLE TRAFFIC: During quarantine, it is as though everyone forgot how to drive. I do not recall ever seeing such chaos on the roads.
So, pay attention. When we come to a four-way stop at the same time and you are on my right, you have what they call in traffic law the right of way. You are supposed to go first. Do not wave me along. Just go. When we come to a four-way stop at the same time in opposite directions and I am turning left and you are going straight, you have the right of way. Do not wave. Just go. You are not being extra-safe. You are creating confusion. This, by the way, is unsafe. Of course, none of this applies to those people in a hurry who never stop at a stop sign and roll right through.
Also: If you are at a stop light and there is a long line of cars behind you, do not let someone turn into the lane from a parking lot. You are being nice to one car and guaranteeing the eight cars behind you will miss the signal. And: When did the speed limit on Interstate 280 get bumped up to 80 mph?
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
