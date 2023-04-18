When you’re a buck-toothed skinny kid with a name like Wiesner, it doesn’t take a master insult comedian like Don Rickles to figure out a nickname that will sting. Yep, I was “The Weasel.” Richard A. was the first one to call me that in kindergarten and it stuck through first grade when Richard started to call me a fairy and punched me. I hated it but I didn’t tell anyone at home. My first grade teacher sensed by some of my classroom behavior that there was something really wrong and called in my parents. I told them about the punching and name-calling and kids circling around me on the playground singing “ring around the weasel.”

That evening my father took me to his parent’s house. My grandparents Joe and Estelle were amazingly loving people. I always felt completely safe there. Dad told them what I’d shared and Grandpa had some advice. “Next time they start singing and circling around you, just join them! Don’t let them see that it bothers you, make them think you like it.”

