When you’re a buck-toothed skinny kid with a name like Wiesner, it doesn’t take a master insult comedian like Don Rickles to figure out a nickname that will sting. Yep, I was “The Weasel.” Richard A. was the first one to call me that in kindergarten and it stuck through first grade when Richard started to call me a fairy and punched me. I hated it but I didn’t tell anyone at home. My first grade teacher sensed by some of my classroom behavior that there was something really wrong and called in my parents. I told them about the punching and name-calling and kids circling around me on the playground singing “ring around the weasel.”
That evening my father took me to his parent’s house. My grandparents Joe and Estelle were amazingly loving people. I always felt completely safe there. Dad told them what I’d shared and Grandpa had some advice. “Next time they start singing and circling around you, just join them! Don’t let them see that it bothers you, make them think you like it.”
That may not have been the best advice but ... a few days later I joined in the circle and they actually stopped. Of course Richard continued to call me a fairy and punch me whenever he could. Finally we moved to a new school district and my new classmates never teased me. I actually enjoyed school until junior high when I got bused back to that old neighborhood. There was Richard surrounded by a cohort of fellow bullies who made my life miserable. The bullying went on for around six months, including me getting hit with a brick. After that I brought a knife to school and, when the group surrounded me, pushing me and calling me a homophobic slur, I pulled out the knife. Funny how in that moment a teacher was right there to stop the fracas. I was suspended. Thank goodness I didn’t hurt anyone.
I started to write this column after reading, for the third day in a row, about bullied kids having committed suicide. Imagine how horribly powerless a child can feel being bullied every day, and now, having the bullying relentlessly follow them home on social media. In the latest cases, the children had reported the bullying, begged for help, and not enough or nothing was done to help them. Imagine being their parents. Life is especially hard for kids who either identify as LGBTQ or who are labeled that way by the bullies.
Now imagine this. If you are a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, close family friend, any adult who has a healthy and safe relationship with a child, you can do something that can change things. Share this column. Talk about how painful, horrible, relentless, soul-crushing it can be to be bullied and give them the safe space to tell you if they are victims, perpetrators, bystanders or upstanders. Children and teenagers need to know that they can bring joy to someone’s life, or misery. Choose joy. Talk about how easy it is to become one of the crowd, teasing another kid. It’s also easy to be a bystander, just watching as another child is mercilessly mocked. Teach the kids in your life how amazing it can be to be an upstander and give them the tools they need to stand up and speak out.
If a child you love is being hurtful to others, there are steps you can take. There may be underlying issues causing that behavior, serious issues. There are professionals who can help. You are not alone. You, as a parent or guardian, need to be an upstander too. All the school programs in the world can only do so much unless parents, guardians, and other trusted adults are part of the equation. StopBullying.gov has resources you can use. Locally, author Salpi Dunlap and her kids created three beautiful books parents and children can use to “Stay True, Stay Connected, and Stay Grateful.” These are great jumping off points for deep and productive conversations. Visit staytruebooks.com to check them out.
The buck-toothed skinny kid didn’t deserve bullying. No one does. Telling children to suck it up, man up, get thicker skin, or dance with the bullies are not good answers. Telling children not to torture other children is. You’re an adult. Set aside time and talk to the kids you love. Start, perhaps, by asking about “teasing” or “goofing on” other kids, words much less loaded than bullying. Then speak your values. Teach kids you love to stay true, stay connected and stay grateful. You may save a life. If you are being bullied, tell a trusted adult. It does get better.
If you are having suicidal thoughts dial 988 or 1-800-273-8255 24 hours a day for help.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.