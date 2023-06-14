The California Interscholastic Federation is walking a philosophical/eligibility tightrope. The state’s governing body for high school athletics apparently wants to have it both ways. It’s ugly.
On one hand, its touted overall policies and evolving practices stress fairness, competitive balance and equal sporting opportunities for all involved.
On the other hand, it permits biological teen boys to compete against biological teen girls. This is occurring because some biological boys indicate that they identify as girls.
Science is clear: As young people grow toward maturity, males become bigger, faster and stronger than females.
Pat Winslow Connolly could not agree more. For her (and others of an objective like mind), there is no debate on the subject when it comes to the pervasive influence of simple and irrefutable biology.
Few females with Peninsula roots have more credibility on this matter than Connolly. A three-time U.S. track and field Olympian and national record holder on several occasions dating all the way back to the early1960s during her teen years at Capuchino High School in San Bruno. She is also a former women’s national championship track and field head coach at UCLA.
An early and outspoken supporter of Title IX, the half-century-old federal legislation that effectively mandates equal sporting opportunities for girls and women, Connolly makes no bones about her opposition to biological boys/men competing against biological girls/women.
“It’s absurd,” she stated emphatically last week during a meeting of the San Mateo Rotary Club. “It’s politically correct and stupid (making allowances) by gender and not by (actual) sex …We don’t need men in our competitions.”
She backed up her case by using statistics that indicated in every track and field category except one (the marathon), biological teen males recorded better times and distances than biological adult females.
For Connolly, the numbers could not be more blatant and revealing. Essentially, they speak for themselves. As she put it, “it is unfair to let transexual males compete with females no matter what state of transition they (the males) may be in.”
The CIF’s current dictates place biological teen females at a distinct disadvantage, even more concerning when championships, playoff berths or individual/team honors are involved.
Supporters of girls and women have fought for decades to guarantee a level playing field for female athletes. Now, the CIF’s curious posture tosses those gains out the window in one very significant respect: biologically confirmed sex.
It’s a head-scratcher. Unfortunately, some opponents of the CIF regulations tend to focus too much attention on the biological teen males who want to compete in female athletic events.
That’s missing the point. The biological teen boys, in truth, aren’t the real problem. Any strong argument against the CIF’s policies should be directed at the organization itself. It is that entity that has created the debate — and the divisive issues involved — in the first place.
THE DEBATE IS NOW IN N.Y. COURT: The contentious debate involving biological teen boys competing against biological teen girls is not confined to California.
Four high school female track and field athletes in Connecticut are seeking a legal remedy to assure that girls’ sports are exclusively for their biological gender. Their case is currently being heard in a federal appeals court in New York.
For some perspective, 21 of the country’s 50 states already have rules forbidding biological boys from competing against biological girls. Observers speculate that the Connecticut case eventually may wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
JANE NORTHROP PASSES AWAY: Sorry to learn of the passing of Jane Northrop, a former editor/reporter with the Pacifica Tribune earlier this month. She was a dedicated and respected fixture at the weekly coastside publication for 28 years. She retired last year. She was always a go-to source for any and all answers and perspective involving her coastal town.
HALL OF FAME EVENT SOLD OUT: The June 22 Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame induction event at the San Mateo County History Museum in Redwood City has been sold out. The Hall of Fame, located at the museum, debuted in 1989. Since then, 300 individuals have been included on that list of local luminaries.
Email: johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
