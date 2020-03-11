Wayne Egan Photo

Wayne C. Egan went to heaven on February 29, 2020, where he now abides with his beloved mother Paula Egan, father Francis Egan, brother Richard Egan, and stepmother Margaret Meyers — all formerly of San Mateo. He is survived by his brothers Michael Egan (Fatima) of Roseville, Terence Egan (Dawn) of Thunder Bay, Ontario, John Egan of Oakland, and his sister Mary Frances Egan of San Jose. Wayne will be fondly remembered for the songs he sang and the friendship he inspired, not to mention his serene calm and unpretentious housekeeping. Early in his career in electronics, he was employee number 91 at Hewlett Packard. Wayne loved putting things together, playing the guitar, working with wood and living among the redwoods. His friends will remember his quick wit and gentle ways. He might never have blurted it out but he loved you. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society.

