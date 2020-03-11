Wayne C. Egan went to heaven on February 29, 2020, where he now abides with his beloved mother Paula Egan, father Francis Egan, brother Richard Egan, and stepmother Margaret Meyers — all formerly of San Mateo. He is survived by his brothers Michael Egan (Fatima) of Roseville, Terence Egan (Dawn) of Thunder Bay, Ontario, John Egan of Oakland, and his sister Mary Frances Egan of San Jose. Wayne will be fondly remembered for the songs he sang and the friendship he inspired, not to mention his serene calm and unpretentious housekeeping. Early in his career in electronics, he was employee number 91 at Hewlett Packard. Wayne loved putting things together, playing the guitar, working with wood and living among the redwoods. His friends will remember his quick wit and gentle ways. He might never have blurted it out but he loved you. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Wayne C. Egan leapt to heaven on February 29, 2020, where he now resides with his beloved mother Paula B. Egan, father Francis M. Egan, brother Richard J. Egan, and stepmother Margaret R. Meyers, all formerly of San Mateo. He is survived by his brothers Michael C. Egan of Roseville, Terrence W. Egan of Thunder Bay, Canada, John D. Egan of Oakland, and his sister Mary Frances Egan of San Jose. Wayne will be forever remembered for his superb musicianship, loyal friendship, immaculate housekeeping skills, and unflappable calm. Early in his career, he was employee number 91 at Hewlett Packard. Wayne loved woodworking, nature and playing the guitar. His many friends will remember his quick wit, astute mind and thoughtful ways. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
