Gary Thomas Steele passed away surrounded by his loved ones in San Mateo, California on September 1, 2023 at the age of 74. Gary was born in Atlanta, Georgia and grew up in Commack, New York. From early childhood, Gary loved playing baseball and football. He won the Hansen Award for Top Student Athlete in Long Island in 1965, was inducted into the New York State High School Hall of Fame for football and academics, and was awarded a scholarship to Georgia Institute of Technology for football and baseball. During the Vietnam War, he served as a U.S. Navy Officer in the Middle East for three years.
Gary earned an MBA from Stanford in 1975 and later acted as President of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Alumni Association. He entered the business world in 1975 when Silicon Valley was emerging as an epicenter of innovation. He first worked for McKinsey & Co and discovered he could use his business knowledge to help scientists create ground-breaking products. He left McKinsey to become an early officer at Genentech, an industry leader in the development of new therapeutic drugs. Gary then served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the start-up biosensor technology company Molecular Devices Corporation. For the ensuing two and a half decades, he held roles as CEO and Chairman of the Board at the Landec Corporation. Gary led Landec through its initial public offering in 1996. Under Gary’s leadership, Landec was noted numerous times as the fastest growing company in Silicon Valley. Gary retired from Landec in 2015.
