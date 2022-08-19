Elias Shehade Botto Photo

Elias Shehadeh Botto was born on October 6, 1932 in Jerusalem, Palestine and was one of 8 siblings born to Madeline and Shehadeh Botto. Due to the 1948 war, he and his family became refugees from Jerusalem, eventually moving to Bethlehem where he attended Terra Santa High School for boys. At 17, Elias moved to Lebanon to study at Beirut University and wanted to further his education in search of a new life for himself and his family by migrating to the United States.

Thus, in 1954, Elias boarded a cargo ship from Lebanon and after 40 days, arrived at Ellis Island in New York City. From New York, he then took a greyhound bus across the country to San Francisco, where his childhood friend was living and studying.

