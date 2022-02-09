Chris Tzifas, 89, passed away on February 3, 2022 after a short stay at Mills-Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame. Chris was born in Agio, Greece and married his wife Katina in 1963. They moved from Kouloura, Greece to the United States in 1968 settling in San Mateo, California where he worked as Facilities Maintenance Supervisor for American Airlines at San Francisco International until he retired in 1995.
He was an active member of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Belmont, California. Chris is survived by his children Peter (Suzanne), Connie, Irene (Michael) and his beloved grandchildren Madeline and Connor. Chris was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Katina who passed in 2015.
Trisagion service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Conell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA. Interment to follow at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's name can be made to the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002.
