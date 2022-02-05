Ann Marie Sullivan Photo

Ann Marie Sullivan (Stivala) of Redwood City, CA entered into rest on January 22, 2022 at the age of 97 years old. Ann was one of 5 children; she was born to Paul and Rose Stivala on January 15, 1925 in the San Francisco area. Ann attended and graduated from Balboa High School. Ann met the love of her life, Lawrence Sullivan and they moved to Redwood City where they raised two sons, the late Gary Sullivan and Barry Sullivan. Ann’s love for her family was immense. Ann made everyone who entered her home feel safe and welcomed. She will be missed beyond measure and will live on thru family values that she instilled in her family left behind. Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Sullivan, her parents Paul Stivala and Rose Stivala (Bacigalupi), her son Gary Sullivan, her sisters Theresa Garcia (Stivala), Carmel Balich (Stivala), her brother Joseph Stivala and her nephew, Nick Balich Jr. She is survived by her son, Barry Sullivan, her sister Lorraine Larsen; she is also survived by her granddaughter, Jill (Stan) Garcia, and her grandsons, Ryan Sullivan, Jeff Sullivan, and Dino Sullivan and her great grandchildren, Stan, Aleena, Raymond, and Dominick Garcia and Ella Sullivan. She is also survived by 2 nephews, Dennis Balich and Craig Stivala. Services will be held at a later date and will be private.

