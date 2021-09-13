CALPELLA, Calif. (AP) — Damage assessments were pending Monday in a small Northern California town struck by a small but fast-moving wildfire during the weekend, even as progress was made against some of the state's huge forest blazes.
The Hopkins Fire forced residents to flee Sunday afternoon in the Mendocino County town of Calpella on the Russian River about 108 miles (174 kilometers) north of San Francisco.
Multiple structures burned before firefighters stopped the flames from spreading further.
The 257-acre (104-hectare) fire was 20% contained with the help of lower temperatures and higher humidity overnight, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
"A damage assessment team has been requested to survey the fire area to determine how many structures have been damaged or destroyed," a Cal Fire statement said.
Elsewhere in Northern California, the second-largest fire in state history was 75% contained. The 1,500-square-mile (3,885-square-kilometer) Dixie Fire has destroyed more than 1,300 structures, including 728 homes, since July 13.
Near Lake Tahoe, the 343-square-mile (888-square-kilometer) Caldor Fire was 67% contained. The month-old blaze has destroyed 782 homes, 18 commercial properties and about 200 minor structures.
A wildfire that temporarily blocked vital Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles during the weekend was 63% contained after 462 acres (187 hectares).
