Starting early next year, tourists can take an eight-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa.
American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first round-trip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095.
The most expensive ticket, which includes a stay in the grand suite with a private balcony, costs approximately $11,680.
The cruise is billed as a chance for people to experience the Gold Rush era, the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and much more San Francisco history, according to American Cruise Lines.
People aboard the ship will cruise the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and the San Joaquin River.
A one-day stop in Stockton will offer a visit to the Haggin Museum, the Stockton 99 Speedway for a NASCAR-style experience and a chance to participate in a walking tour to local farm stands and markets.
“Visit Sacramento, California’s capital, and explore its underground city,” the American Cruise Line website says. “Travel to the Napa Valley region and stop at a local vineyard to taste the finest varietals.”
The ship American Jazz holds up to 190 guests, has 99 rooms and six common areas.
Officials from the cruise line said while many people have seen wine country in a car, the new route will provide an opportunity for guests to discover the Bay Area and Napa Valley via water.
