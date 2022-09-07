A Sept. 1 arson fire that damaged five apartment units in Redwood City and caused 30 people to evacuate has led to the arrest of a woman, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Kailey Huestis, 32, allegedly set the fire at 4 a.m. at 522 Roosevelt Ave. following a roommate disagreement, the DA’s Office said.
Neighbors heard an argument in the room and noticed Huestis standing in the hallway during the fire with a gas can and recording the incident on her phone, the DA’s Office said.
Nobody was harmed because of the fire, although Huestis allegedly threatened a neighbor with a knife for asking her to stay at the scene, the DA’s Office said. She faces arson and felony threats charges.
