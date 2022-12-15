Amid growing concerns about her firing, Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams will be exiting her leadership role at the Sequoia Union High School District after just under two years of service, a decision district officials say was made amicably and mutually.
“Sequoia Union High School District and Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams have mutually agreed to part ways and today, the board announced that the parties entered into an amicable agreement,” read a press release published Wednesday. “As board members, we thank Superintendent Williams for her grace, dedication and leadership during this unprecedented time.”
Williams, the district’s first Black female superintendent, was hired in April 2021 after former Superintendent Mary Streshly was ousted from her post following district teachers declaring no confidence in her leadership and calling for her firing. Her initial annual base salary was $265,000, with an additional $2,500 for her additional degrees.
After a year on the job, Williams received a positive evaluation from the board this June and trustees went on to vote 4-1 in August to extend her contract for three more years through June 2025 with board President Carrie Du Bois as the lone vote against extending the contract.
In its press release, Williams was lauded for navigating the district community through the COVID-19 health crisis and getting the district recognized statewide as a leader in equity awareness. She also helped spearhead the College Promise Initiative in partnership with Cañada College’s President Kim Lopez, which aims to connect more students with post-secondary school opportunities.
“Our students must be safe to learn. I believe we met our many challenges by remaining focused on students and in ensuring the continuity of teaching and learning,” Williams said in the press release. “I would like to express my most heartfelt appreciation to the staff, board, and community for supporting our programs, services and initiatives during my time in Sequoia.”
The announcement of Williams’ departure comes amid growing concerns the Board of Trustees was considering firing the superintendent, fears stoked by the addition of two special closed-session meetings to the board’s schedule. Williams was not at the last three meetings, Friday, Monday and Wednesday.
During the first closed-session meeting this past Friday, the board hired Eugene Whitlock, a former community college district employee who blew the whistle on corruption by former Chancellor Ron Galatolo, as special legal counsel. No actions were taken during Monday’s special meeting held to once again review the superintendent’s evaluation.
Former board President Carrie Du Bois then announced Williams would be departing following a mutual agreement during the board’s first regular meeting Wednesday, featuring new trustees Amy Koo and Sathvik Nori.
“We worked together during labor negotiations with the result of a multi-year contract reaching the long-standing effort of transitioning health benefits that resulted in on-going savings to the district, reopening of schools and advancing educational outcomes and equitable access for all students,” the press release read. “We could not have done it without her.”
A few dozen public speakers expressed concern at all meetings that the decision to part ways was made, especially because of the programs Williams led and the fact that two new board members had yet to have the opportunity to work with her.
