Williams was selected to serve as superintendent following an input process with staff participation, multiple student and family meetings and a districtwide survey. Input was also provided by a 12-person stakeholder panel made up of teachers, classified staff, parents, special education representatives and community members.
“Dr. Williams impressed the board with her extensive background in education and notable achievements. She is familiar with our district and our local issues and is aligned with our mission and values,” Lynda Brocchini, president of the Pacifica School Board, said in a press release Friday. “We look forward to working with Dr. Williams to continue to provide exceptional educational opportunities for our students while supporting our staff and maintaining strong relationships with district families and community members.”
Williams previously served as superintendent of the Sequoia Union High School District from April 2021 to December 2022. She was hired to replace former Superintendent Mary Streshly who was ousted from her post following district teachers declaring no confidence in her leadership and calling for her firing.
Williams’ ousting came after she received a positive evaluation and the board voted 4-1 in August to extend her contract for three more years. The decision to separate sparked public outrage, leading some to accuse the board of racism, stocking distrust and acting illegally.
Crystal Leach, hired as the district’s associate superintendent of administrative services in 2019, was named as Williams’ replacement in March.
Williams, the district’s first Black female superintendent, never publicly commented on the decision aside from asserting the district met its challenges head on and thanking the community, staff and board for supporting programs and initiatives during her time in the district.
Now in PSD, Williams will oversee the operations of a district with six campuses and close to 3,000 students from pre-K to eight grade, 142 teachers and 170 administrators and support staff. According to a three-year contract published to the district Board of Trustees agenda, her annual salary will be $230,000 with a 2% raise in 2024 and 2025.
Williams will replace Superintendent Heather Olsen who is retiring after a 32-year career in education, five of which were with PSD.
“I am honored to be selected as the new superintendent of the Pacifica School District and look forward to working with the school board, staff, students, families, and the community,” Williams said in a press release from the district Friday. “I deeply admire the district’s commitment to meeting the needs of its diverse community and am thrilled to continue to support and develop resourced problem solvers able to contribute to our community of learners.”
