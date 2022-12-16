Sequoia Union High School District trustees received strong community backlash after announcing Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams would be leaving the district after less than two years in the position but defended the decision as one made mutually and amicably.
“This decision has retraumatized, it has angered, it has upset many students, educators, parents and community members. We will not forget this decision,” said Jenny Ortez, the social studies department chair at Woodside High School and an ethnic studies teacher, during Wednesday’s meeting. “I’ve been left with a bad taste in my mouth and a loss of hope with this district that I have loved for over 20 years.”
District officials announced during a board meeting, and through a press release, Wednesday that Williams, the district’s first Black female superintendent, would be leaving the district. The announcement came after a week in which dozens of students, teachers and community members expressed concerns the board was considering firing Williams.
Those concerns were sparked by the last-minute additions of two special meetings to the board’s agenda — a special closed session meeting Friday during which Eugene Whitlock, a former community college district employee who blew the whistle on alleged corruption by former Chancellor Ron Galatolo, as special legal counsel, and another closed session meeting Monday to once again review the superintendent’s evaluation.
Neither Williams, nor the school district have provided additional insight into why the two parties decided to go their separate ways or on what conditions the agreement was made, however, some community members have accused the board of pushing Williams out.
Community speaks up
Dozens of community members turned out to the board’s last three meetings to demand answers as to why Williams was exiting her post. Some went on to strongly criticize the body, accusing trustees — including newly sworn-in members Sathvik Nori and Amy Koo — of racism, stoking distrust and acting illegally.
Trustee Carrie Du Bois, who was board president over the last year before passing the torch to now President Rich Ginn Wednesday, was the most directly criticized by public commenters for the loss of Williams.
Pablo Aguilera, a Sequoia High School teacher and one of two equity, diversity and inclusion partners for the district, told Du Bois she was not currently welcomed to fill an empty seat on an Equity and Diversity Council after “orchestrating” Williams’ departure. He argued members “need some healing to occur and we all don’t feel you are welcomed in that space.” Du Bois volunteered to join newly-appointed board Vice President Shawneece Stevenson on the council at the start of the meeting.
Her former colleagues Alan Sarver and Chris Thomsen, who retired from the board last Wednesday, were among her critics Monday, accusing Du Bois of leading the charge to oust Williams.
“The harsh comments certainly have been difficult for me personally. There is nothing about the situation that has been easy. I’ve been comforted by the outreach from friends, family, school board members in the county, district staff members and others who know me well,” Du Bois wrote in an email. “I’ve worked in the community for over 30 years advocating for public education, foster youth, homeless youth, the mentally ill and incarcerated people. Marginalized communities have always been my highest priority. People who don’t know me and don’t know my actions cannot shake my resolve. I will continue my work.”
By Wednesday’s meeting, Sarver walked back his comments by explaining he spoke more passionately than he should have and suggested now is the time for rebuilding trust. But few other commenters followed in Sarver’s steps and continued to criticize and insult Du Bois and her current colleagues.
Ginn, in an email, said it was unfortunate so many community members believed the board was acting without transparency by not disclosing what occurred in the closed session meetings or what legally confidential personnel matters were discussed.
Williams was not present during the board’s last three meetings and no trustees directly addressed public concerns while at the dais, however, Ginn said he was glad the board could address public concerns in their joint press release in which the announcement of the amicable split was made.
Williams’ tenure
Williams was hired in April 2021 after former Superintendent Mary Streshly was ousted from her post following district teachers declaring no confidence in her leadership and calling for her firing. Williams’ initial annual base salary was $265,000, with an additional $2,500 for her additional degrees.
After a year on the job, Williams received a positive evaluation from the board this June and trustees voted 4-1 in August to extend her contract for three more years through June 2025 with Du Bois as the lone vote against extending the contract.
During her brief time with the district, Williams helped navigate the nearly 10,000 students and 850 staff members through the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with County Health and other district officials to implement health and safety protocol, a COVID-19 dashboard for transparency on infections and vaccine clinics.
Williams is also credited with advancing equity initiatives throughout the district, resulting in the district being recognized statewide as a leader in equity awareness. Among her equity-focused objectives was conducting an equity audit to gather qualitative and quantitative data about the district’s functions, reviewing existing equity initiatives to determine their impact and meeting with stakeholders across campuses to hear about their views on equity, according to her entry plan.
“As board members, we thank Superintendent Williams for her grace, dedication and leadership during this unprecedented time,” the press release read. “We worked together during labor negotiations with the result of a multi-year contract reaching the long-standing effort of transitioning health benefits that resulted in on-going savings to the district, reopening of schools and advancing educational outcomes and equitable access for all students. We could not have done it without her.”
