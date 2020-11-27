Police in South San Francisco are investigating an incident in which two men scammed an elderly victim out of money.
On Oct. 14, a man approached the elderly South San Francisco resident and convinced the victim to meet up with another man, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.
The suspects then told the victim they would give him money one of the men had just inherited from a relative in South Africa.
The suspects said they needed to find trustworthy people, and they convinced the victim to withdraw money from his bank account and give it to them.
Once the victim gave the money to the men, they fled the scene.
When the victim realized what had occurred, he reported the incident to police.
Police described the first suspect as about 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Police described the second suspect as about 50 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds.
